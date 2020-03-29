Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the highest is $8.92 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $37.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.51 billion to $39.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,137,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,019,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.