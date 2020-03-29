$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.01.

HUN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

