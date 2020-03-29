Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.83 Million

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $704.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.30 million and the highest is $706.90 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $714.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

