Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post $704.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.30 million and the highest is $706.90 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $714.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California Inc Issued By B. Riley
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California Inc Issued By B. Riley
Head to Head Review: RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR & TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR
Head to Head Review: RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR & TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR
Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.28 Million
Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.28 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion
$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. This Quarter
$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report