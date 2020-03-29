Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

