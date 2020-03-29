$90.99 Million in Sales Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $90.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Lovesac posted sales of $64.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $232.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.24 million, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $301.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Lovesac by 971.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 378,910 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Lovesac by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lovesac by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

