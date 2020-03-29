Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $5.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $5.18 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $19.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL opened at $6.39 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

