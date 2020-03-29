Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $185.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average is $234.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

