Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce sales of $192.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.47 million and the highest is $193.76 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $195.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $777.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.85 million to $785.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $824.07 million, with estimates ranging from $798.03 million to $867.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

NYSE:FSK opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

