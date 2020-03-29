Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report $246.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.40 million and the highest is $252.91 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $249.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $997.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.40 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,965,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 606,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

