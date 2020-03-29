Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

