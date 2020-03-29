Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $163.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $167.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $166.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $795.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.11 million to $822.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $775.01 million, with estimates ranging from $701.64 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

HLX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.