VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

