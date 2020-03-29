Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

ECPG stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $858.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,861,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 79,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

