Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

COOP stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $732.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

