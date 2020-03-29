BidaskClub Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Buy

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52.
In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,036,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.