BidaskClub Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Buy

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,036,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.