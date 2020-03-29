Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $42.42 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 163,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

