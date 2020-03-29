BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Hold

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

