Comparing Medallia (MDLA) and Its Peers

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Medallia to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medallia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Medallia Competitors 960 3238 6439 319 2.56

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $46.19, suggesting a potential upside of 112.57%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Medallia Competitors -4.05% -53.54% -3.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million -$112.33 million -16.10 Medallia Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 47.53

Medallia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medallia beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

