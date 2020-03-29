Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $113.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

