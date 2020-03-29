Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.34.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

