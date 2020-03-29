Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Origin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $9.73 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

About Origin Energy

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

