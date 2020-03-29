Raymond James Downgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.

MTYFF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S
Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S
Lululemon Athletica Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group
Lululemon Athletica Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group
Origin Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group
Origin Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group
Raymond James Downgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard to Hold
Raymond James Downgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard to Hold
GlycoMimetics Coverage Initiated at Cowen
GlycoMimetics Coverage Initiated at Cowen
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report