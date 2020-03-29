Raymond James Downgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) to Hold

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.

MTYFF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

