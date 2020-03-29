GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GLYC stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

