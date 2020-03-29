Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,136,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

