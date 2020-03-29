Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

