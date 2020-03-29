Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Sell

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.