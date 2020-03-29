Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.