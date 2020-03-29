Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of JYNT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.90. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 69,173 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joint by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Joint by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Joint by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

