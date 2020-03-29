Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Hold

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.