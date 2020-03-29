Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to “Hold”

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICAGY. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

