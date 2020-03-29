SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $61,487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 533,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after acquiring an additional 234,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $12,807,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

