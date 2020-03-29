XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of XELB opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

