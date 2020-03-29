XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
Shares of XELB opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
XCel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
