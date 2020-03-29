TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

