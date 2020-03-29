Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.46. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.