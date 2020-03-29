ValuEngine Upgrades WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to “Buy”

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

