Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $293,032.20. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $183,230.58. Insiders purchased 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $496,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.