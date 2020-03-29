Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Social Reality has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

