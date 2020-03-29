Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

