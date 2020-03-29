IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 78.62% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

