Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $11.73 on Friday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unisys by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Unisys by 489.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Unisys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Unisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Unisys by 697.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 332,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

