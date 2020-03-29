Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

