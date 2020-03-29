WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHF. Oppenheimer upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marco A. Collazos purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

