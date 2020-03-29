Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.40. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer bought 98,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $690,563.93. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,090,589 shares of company stock worth $7,637,750 over the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex makes up about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

