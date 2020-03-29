Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

