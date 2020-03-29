Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.39. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.
