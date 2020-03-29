Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.39. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.