BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.80 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.