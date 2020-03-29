Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Audioeye in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEYE. ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AEYE stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Audioeye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 237.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Audioeye as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

