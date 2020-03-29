Comparing Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Its Peers

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zoom Video Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million $21.75 million 1,685.56 Zoom Video Communications Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 47.53

Zoom Video Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. Zoom Video Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.30% 2.23% Zoom Video Communications Competitors -4.05% -53.54% -3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 14 8 0 2.25 Zoom Video Communications Competitors 960 3238 6439 319 2.56

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $98.78, suggesting a potential downside of 34.88%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications competitors beat Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.