1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) versus First United (OTCMKTS:FUNC) Head to Head Comparison

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.51 $2.85 million N/A N/A First United $74.56 million 1.34 $13.13 million N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Volatility & Risk

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1st Capital Bank and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of 1st Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A First United 17.61% 9.58% 0.85%

Summary

First United beats 1st Capital Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

