Critical Survey: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.15 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.03 $4.09 million N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -1.15% -0.42% -0.05% Lake Shore Bancorp 15.27% 5.00% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Broadway Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

